Bernardo Silva is Barcelona’s top target next summer following failure to launch

Barcelona have drawn breath from a frantic transfer window this summer, which involved Hector Bellerin arriving in the final hours of the window and Marcos Alonso the following day. Now they are setting out their recruitment objectives for the next 12 months.

Heading up that list is Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese was heavily linked with the same move during the summer but it never materialised – Barcelona were likely banking on a significant sale in order to make that deal. Silva was also on the radar of Barcelona the previous summer, but finances impeded any deal then too.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and in particular Xavi Hernandez, are determined to bring the Portuguese to Catalonia next summer. Xavi wants another reliable, top quality central midfielder and Silva himself is keen to come to club.

Bringing Silva in would not be without consequences. The Blaugrana will have to weigh up what role they see for Gavi in the coming years, as the teenage sensation is unlikely to be content with a chiefly bench role for the coming seasons, presuming Pedri continues to be untouchable and there is no change in system.