Barcelona

Barcelona confirm Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay injury blows

Barcelona stars Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong will return from international duty injured.

The pair both missed out in the Netherlands 1-0 UEFA Nations League win over Belgium yesterday after suffering injuries in the 2-0 victory away in Poland.

Both players have already returned to Catalonia, after being released from the La Oranje squad, with medical tests confirming the issues, as Xavi’s injury list continues to grow.

Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on a thigh injury picked up on Uruguay duty in the coming days with Jules Kounde also injured in the France camp.

As per reports from Marca, the club have not put an estimated timeframe on Depay or de Jong’s recovery period, with initial rumours hinting at a two week absence.

Araujo is not expected to return to the Barcelona side before the start of the World Cup as the key defender aims to travel to Qatar with Diego Alonso’s side.

Posted by

Tags Frenkie de Jong Jules Kounde Memphis Depay Ronald Araujo Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News