The factors involved in potential Ronald Araujo surgery ahead of decisive meeting

Barcelona are facing a tricky month of fixtures without arguably their two first-choice central defenders. One of which, Ronald Araujo, is still to take a decision on his treatment.

Jules Kounde is expected to miss around a month with a muscle tear in his thigh, while Mundo Deportivo say that Ronald Araujo will be out of action for at least six to eight weeks.

The Uruguayan came off injured after barely a minute in Uruguay’s friendly with Iran. The avulsion he suffered, which describes part of the muscle coming off the bone, can either be treated conservatively or be dealt with via surgery.

Those six to eight weeks are a best case scenario with the conservative treatment, but he will likely be out longer in the case of surgery. Going under the knife is the more reliable option however. Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti are clear examples of players who might have acted differently if they had the chance again.

As was the case with Umtiti though, the fast-approaching World Cup will likely factor into Araujo’s decision. The tournament begins in less than two months, meaning surgery has a good chance of ruling him out of it. The club have decided to let the swelling die down further for a more precise diagnosis. That will be made on Monday and the medical team will meet with Araujo to decide what the next step is.