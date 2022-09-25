Sergio Busquets’ future still to be decided amid Barcelona exit talk

It is natural that speculation rises during the international break and Sergio Busquets’ future has been one of the main talking points in the press. There are some legs to the story however as Busquets has admitted in the past that he would happily move to MLS after leaving Barcelona.

Earlier in the international break, it was reported that Busquets had made up his mind and would be leaving when his contract expired in 2023.

The Catalan refuted those claims publicly, as you would expect, and Mundo Deportivo’s sources believe that he is still yet to decide what he will do.

At the age of 34, everyone at Barcelona is conscious that a replacement will have to arrive sooner or later. If it was in the hands of his manager, Xavi Hernandez, he would continue at Barcelona for another season though.

Even if a replacement does arrive – Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been linked – then Xavi would prefer to have Busquets as a mentor for a year. He is also pleased with his performances and Busquets’ work in the dressing room as captain.

The expectation is that Busquets takes his time with his decision and will probably base it off how the season progresses. He enjoys working under Xavi and for the first time in several years, Barcelona feel as if they are on the up.