Real Madrid boosted by international duty returns

Real Madrid will have an edge on their La Liga rivals with seven players in line to return from international duty by tomorrow.

Los Blancos have seen the majority of their squad join up with their national sides this month with the final round of UEFA Nations League games wrapping up in the coming days.

German international Antonio Rudiger has already returned to Madrid as he misses their final game of the window due to suspension.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, six more players will return to Spain tomorrow, after playing their last games tonight.

Belgian duo Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard face the Netherlands in Amsterdam, with French trio Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga away in Denmark.

Luka Modric and David Alaba will also return ahead of schedule, from Croatia and Austria duty respectively, with Carlo Ancelotti’s stars in South America expected back in Europe on September 27.