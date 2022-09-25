Premier League duo interested in Villarreal star Alex Baena

Premier League pair Liverpool and Arsenal are considering a 2023 move for Villarreal star Alex Baena.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an eye catching start to life in the Yellow Submarine fist team after being promoted from the reserves in August, alongside Nicolas Jackson.

After spending last season on loan at Girona, Baena returned to Castellon eager to make an impact on Unai Emery’s plans and he already has three La Liga goals from six appearances.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, English sides have been monitoring Baena during his rise through the Villarreal youth system, with Liverpool and Arsenal now firmly interested in him.

Baena’s current release clause at the Estadio de la Ceramica is set at €25m, with the club looking to increase that, as part of wider contract extension talks.

Other Premier League sides could challenge the pair for Baena, if his exit fee is met, with the lure of Champions League football a tempting offer for the winger.