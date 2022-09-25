Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League

Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic.

They dominated the match in Prague from the off. The closest the hosts got to causing Portugal discomfort was a bloody nose for Cristiano Ronaldo, after Tomas Vaczlik came out to punch the ball and caught him, as per Diario AS.

I hope Cristiano Ronaldo is ok, looks a nasty injury to his face. He sustained the injury while playing for Portugal. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/RaZbfy5Dku — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 24, 2022

Diogo Dalot scored his first brace of his senior career and Bruno Fernandes also got on the scoresheet within the first 52 minutes, wrapping up the result with maximum efficiency. Diogo Jota added a fourth late on.

It just goes to show the ruthless side that Spain are coming up against. The Portuguese now sit top of Nations League A Group 2 with ten points. Spain’s failure to pick up anything against the Swiss keeps them on eight points, meaning that Luis Enrique’s side must got to Braga and win to secure top spot.