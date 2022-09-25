Pablo Torre shines on Barcelona Atletic debut in victory

Barcelona signed teenage sensation Pablo Torre in the summer from Racing Santander but curiously, he may be forced to play most of his football in the division below Los Racinguistas this season.

Last season he helped Racing to promotion to Segunda, but he will now have to play in the third tier again. Torre, 19, is part of the first team, but understandably in a midfield where Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie are struggling for minutes, has not had much game time. It is a matter that has caused much internal debate at Barcelona, after the Blaugrana neglected to send Torre on loan.

It appears that an agreement has been reached for Torre to remain part of the first team but play with the Barcelona Atletic when not needed.

Pablo Torre vs Real Murcia (24/09/2022) pic.twitter.com/XX9u57e7Y8 — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) September 24, 2022

On Saturday, he made his debut for Atletic, playing from the start in a 2-0 victory over Real Murcia. Torre slotted in without any issues and was key in their first goal of the game, shining at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo after the match, Torre confirmed he was happy to appear for either side.

“I am a Barca player and I will play where they tell me to, I am willing to play with the affiliate whenever necessary and I will work to play in the first team.”

Should the opportunities present themselves, Torre looks well-placed to take them.