Ousmane Dembele to miss France-Denmark Nations League tie

Barcelona’s growing number of injury issues coming out of the international break now includes Ousmane Dembele.

The Blaugrana are set to be without central defenders Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo for at least a month in the first case and closer to two in the second. Frenkie de Jong is likely to be out for a week and Memphis Depay will also miss around 4 weeks.

Dembele, who has shrugged off his injury issues of late, will now miss France’s match with Denmark on Sunday evening. On Saturday Didier Deschamps had confirmed that Dembele had only trained alone, as per Sport.

The dynamic winger has discomfort in his calves and as a result, France and Barcelona are acting with maximum caution. He is not expected to miss any games with Barcelona, but whether Xavi will feel confident enough to start him against Mallorca on Saturday is another matter. The Blaugrana have a crucial run of fixtures coming up including a Champions League double-header against Inter and El Clasico.