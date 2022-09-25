Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan support Spain players amid coaching drama

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) once again finds itself facing a wave of backlash from many over their handling of a dispute between the majority of the Spanish women’s team and the coach, Jorge Vilda.

On Thursday it emerged that 15 of Spain’s squad had sent emails to the RFEF requesting that a number of issues be resolved before they return to the national team.

They feel they are being held back by low standards of professionalism and are unhappy with both the atmosphere and the management of injuries by Vilda.

OL Reign’s Megan Rapinoe publicly indicates, via IG, her support for the 15 players of the Spanish WNT who are protesting head coach Jorge Vilda ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fSpIwhZ5xL — Bella Valeriano Munson (@munson_bella) September 23, 2022

The RFEF have publicly backed Vilda and say that the players will not return until they accept their error and apologise.

Online the reaction has been largely negative towards the RFEF and now two icons of the women’s game have joined in with those voices.

USA stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have come out on social media asking people to support the players who are protesting.

This is so hard to watch knowing the federation is throwing their players under the bus for players asking for better protection, treatment, and professionalism. Players(the BEST players in Spain) deserve so much better. https://t.co/k9L4kkb0IZ — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 24, 2022

It threatens to be another public relations disaster for the RFEF, who have had to answer to the accusations of corruption in recent against President Luis Rubiales in recent months.