Luka Modric leads Croatia to UEFA Nations League finals spot

Luka Modric turned in a vintage performance as Croatia clinched their first ever UEFA Nations League finals spot.

Both sides were captained by Real Madrid stars at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, with Modric leading the visitors, and David Alaba skippering Austria.

However, despite the pressure of Denmark taking a commanding first half lead against France, Croatia managed the situation superbly to top Group A1.

Modric’s early close range finish was immediately cancelled out by Christoph Baumgartner’s header in a frantic opening 10 minutes, in the Austrian capital.

🇭🇷 Luka Modrić steps up for Croatia 💪#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/lbCxSJ2QIi — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) September 25, 2022

Austria carved out the better chances either side of the interval but the shrewd experience of Modric’s Croatia eventually edged them over the line.

Marko Livaja headed the away side back in front before Dejan Lovren nodded home the clincher.

Croatia join the Netherlands in the final round, with Portugal and Spain facing a straight shootout to join them tomorrow, and Hungary and Italy battling claim the fourth place.

Images via Getty Images