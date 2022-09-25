Jordi Alba grateful for Luis Enrique trust with Spain start

Jordi Alba is not enjoying the most auspicious of starts for Barcelona. The 33-year-old veteran has been starved of minutes for Barcelona, but he does continue to enjoy the trust of Spanish national team manager Luis Enrique.

For Barcelona he has made just two starts this season. Youngster Alejandro Balde has surprised many with the amount of involvement he has had so far and when it came to the biggest game of the young season so far for Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez elected to go with Marcos Alonso against Bayern Munich.

However it was Alba and Jose Gaya that Luis Enrique decided to call upon for Spain’s Nations League fixtures, something the former appreciated.

“I am grateful that the manager continues to trust in me and it’s on me to return that trust on the pitch.”

Alba started on Saturday night in Switzerland’s 2-1 victory over La Roja, but did get the equaliser for his side. Mundo Deportivo carried his evaluation of match.

“Today we had a good opportunity and now we must win against Portugal. We will go with a lot of hunger to win and to get ourselves into the Final Four.”

“Today’s defeat was a shame, above all for the people who support us. We were very thick in the first half and they went ahead on a set play. We managed the equaliser which is the most difficult part but they scored right after in another unfortunate set play.”

Alba has come under heavy criticism in recent seasons, although he continues to make the difference when he does play, at least with the ball. Last season he was the player with the third-most assists in La Liga.