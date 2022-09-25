FIFA to compensate Barcelona over Ronald Araujo injury

Barcelona could receive a compensation payment from FIFA over Ronald Araujo’s injury on international duty.

Araujo was forced off after less than a minute against Iran for Uruguay, on September 23, with initial reports hinting at a minor problem for the defender.

However, that position has changed in the last 48 hours, with the club now considering surgery for Araujo and his time on the sidelines could be around 6-7 weeks.

That would keep Araujo out of Barcelona’s remaining matches this year, as World Cup preparations kick off in early November.

Araujo’s impending absence has left Barcelona frustrated with an injury picked up during an international friendly for his national side.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, FIFA rules on injury compensation state a payment is triggered after 28 days of injury absence is reached.

Barcelona will be given a daily proportional compensation pay out of up to €20,548 after October 21, until he returns to action for Xavi’s side.