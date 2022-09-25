Fabrizio Romano opines on Eden Hazard’s latest comments about playing time

Once again, just over a month into the new season, Real Madrid fans are already wondering if Eden Hazard will be of use to them.

The Belgian international was praised by Carlo Ancelotti in preseason and at the end of the last campaign, Hazard told a square full of Real Madrid fans that he would do everything possible to give the best of himself.

While he looked neat and tidy against Celtic in the Champions League for 60 minutes, another hour cameo against Real Mallorca from the start lost him his place again.

While on international duty, he told the press that his was a delicate situation.

“There have been difficult times because I want to play and I don’t play. I feel good at Real Madrid, I just don’t play too much.”

“When I play, I play well, but it’s a delicate situation, as I want to play more.”

Speaking to Caught Offside in his latest column, Fabrizio Romano explained what he thought Hazard intended with those comments.

“Real Madrid were very clear during the summer: they expect a lot from Hazard this season and this is still the case.”

“I think Hazard wanted to send a message as he wants to play more, but there’s nothing imminent with any other club as of now, we’ll see in 2023.”

It should be mentioned that Real Madrid were also open to offers for Hazard in the summer. No doubt Hazard’s comments were a method of putting pressure on Ancelotti, but the likes of Marco Asensio and more pertinently Rodrygo Goes are gunning for more game time too. The road back to redemption at Real Madrid does not appear to be getting any shorter for Hazard.