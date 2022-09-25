Barcelona to offer Hector Bellerin contract extension

Barcelona are ready to extend Hector Bellerin’s contract at the club after the Catalan defender returned last month.

Bellerin opted to complete an unexpected comeback to the Camp Nou, after securing a free transfer exit from Arsenal, despite links with Real Betis.

The 27-year-old spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at the Estadio Benito Villamarin with the Andalucians keen to bring him back to the club on a permanent deal.

However, as contract talks with Bellerin’s representatives continued to stall in August, Barcelona swooped in, and secured a short term deal.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, Xavi has been impressed by Bellerin in recent weeks, and the club hierarchy are willing to extend his deal for an additional 12 months in 2024.

Despite their positivity over Bellerin’s early impact, the full back still wants to play for Real Betis, and that could prove decisive in his choice on where to play beyond the current campaign.