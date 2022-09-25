Atletico Madrid eye Aston Villa star as Jan Oblak replacement

Atletico Madrid could make a bold move for Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez if Jan Oblak leaves the club next summer.

The Slovenian international is out of contract at the end of the season and is undecided on his plans to sign a new deal with Los Rojiblancos.

With Oblak’s future uncertain, Atletico boss Diego Simeone is already making plans to secure a replacement, with Argentinian stopper Martinez an emerging option.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Atletico could sell Oblak in January, if he rejects a renewal, to avoid losing him for free in 2023.

If Oblak decides to move on, Atletico will use the temptation of Champions League football, to lure Martinez away from Villa Park.

Martinez is under contract with Villa until 2027, after signing a three year extension to his previous deal in 2022, and the Premier League side will demand in the region of £30m for him.