Tanguy Nianzou convinced of progress at Sevilla despite tricky start

Sevilla are enduring their toughest start to La Liga in decades after picking up just one win in their opening six matches.

Following the departures of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos, the club have been criticised for not strengthening sufficiently in the summer. Defence has certainly been one of their weak points to begin the season, even though they signed Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich and Marcao from Fenerbahce.

The latter is yet to feature for Los Nervionenses, suffering chronic injury issues. Meanwhile Nianzou, who was thrown into a starting position, has been dropped for their last three matches, with youngsters Kike Salas and Jose Angel Carmona usurping him in Jules Lopetegui’s mind.

However speaking to L’Equipe, in an interview reported on by Diario AS, Nianzou is convinced that Sevilla is the best place to be playing his football.

“In Germany I didn’t play much and this was an important year. The decision of Sevilla was the correct one. I am learning a different football, with more passes, more play on the ground and more movements.”

“I have arrived at a club with history in La Liga, in the Europa League, with good French players in their past… It is the best step in order to progress.”

Even if Nianzou experiences teething problems, it is only to be expected. The French youngster arrived at a team that looks in need of revolution and has so far been poor in the league.

If Salas and Carmona continue to keep Nianzou out of the side deep into the season, questions will then be asked of him and Monchi.