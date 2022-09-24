La Liga

Spain suffer UEFA Nations League blow with Switzerland defeat

Spain’s hopes of reaching the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals are in crisis as La Roja lost 2-1 to Switzerland in Zaragoza.

Luis Enrique’s side were below their best on the night, as a ruthless Switzerland scored from set pieces, either side of half time, to seal a first home defeat since 2018.

In a game of few early chances, Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji headed the visitors in front before the break, as Spain laboured at the Estadio La Romareda.

The hosts did react after the restart, as veteran defender Jordi Alba fired home his first international goal since 2017, with a superb strike.

However, Switzerland responded immediately, as Breel Embolo poked them back in front, from another corner.

Enrique threw on Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams for their Spain senior debuts but Switzerland cruised on to the win.

This defeat puts Spain up against in their final game in Portugal in midweek, as Enrique’s charges need to win in Braga, to stand any chance of overhauling their neighbours at the top of Group A2.

UEFA Nations League

