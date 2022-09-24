Predicted Line-Up: Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata to return from start for Spain

Spain take on Switzerland on Saturday evening, with La Roja looking to maintain their slender lead ahead of Portugal before the two meet on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match Luis Enrique has declared that this is the best week of training he has had as Spain manager. Despite his insistence that he is only focused on the World Cup, it may have something to do with the World Cup on the horizon.

Meanwhile Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has made it clear that his side will be going after Spain, as they attempt to maintain their place in the top tier of the Nations League.

Sport predict that Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata, both of whom have been on the bench of late for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, will start.

Curiously, Diario AS have gone with entirely the same line-up for Luis Enrique this evening. Their only change is that Jose Gaya will start ahead of Jordi Alba. Nico Williams and Borja Iglesias will have to wait for their debuts from the bench.