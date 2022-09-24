Paris Saint-Germain will evaluate Lionel Messi renewal after World Cup

Lionel Messi has started the campaign in the sort of form that reminds people that on his day, nobody is as much of a problem for a defence. For Paris Saint-Germain, he has contributed directly to 14 goals in his 11 appearances and in his first match with Argentina last night, Messi scored a brace.

With the Argentine free to discuss terms with anyone in just over three months, it is no surprise that Barcelona are looking at Messi with one eye on a return for the Argentine. Emotionally as much as on the pitch, Messi’s return would herald the recovery of the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona feel that Messi would look kindly on a last dance with the Blaugrana. One issue to solve is the broken down personal relationships between Messi and the club. Several faces that Messi might not want to go into business with remain at Camp Nou.

The Catalan daily then go on to detail PSG’s stance – the French club are delighted with Messi. At present, they intend to renew him. There will be an evaluation of his performance and fitness levels after the World Cup. If all remains well, PSG will fight tooth and nail to keep the Argentine.

Little has been mentioned of Xavi Hernandez. Some see it as no coincidence he arrived after Lionel Messi arrived and not before during the summer. It may be that Xavi, who is building a new team, does not want to have to deal with an aging and powerful superstar who will recondition his system.