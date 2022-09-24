Manchester United reluctant to trigger contract extension for David de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea may finally be nearing an end to his spell at Old Trafford, ten years after his move from Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer and United have an option to unilaterally extend his contract for a further year. The Telegraph say that the Red Devils are unsure about doing so, potentially evaluating a different direction in the goalkeeping position. England international Jordan Pickford is best-placed currently if that does play out.

De Gea has lost his place in the Spain squad in recent years under Luis Enrique. While he has always been an excellent shot-stopper, his style of goalkeeping, in particular his struggles to sweep behind a backline, clashes with the desired profile by many managers in recent years.

Amongst La Liga’s big three, Jan Oblak, Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all settled in his position. If he does look for a new club, the chances are it will not be in Spain as only those three would likely be able to meet his wage demands.