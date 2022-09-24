Lionel Messi continues fine form for Argentina ahead of World Cup preparation

Many found it hard to evaluate Lionel Messi’s last season at Paris Saint-Germain. It was clearly below his usual standards, impossibly high for many, but also an excellent campaign for the majority of elite footballers. Now, he looks ominously sharp with just two months to go before Argentina begin their World Cup.

The PSG forward has scored six goals and assisted 8 times in just 11 games so far this season, playing the role of chief provider. Returning to Argentina duty on Friday night, Messi was once again amongst the goals, notching a brace as the Albiceleste strolled to a 3-0 victory against Honduras.

Messi was heavily involved, scoring a penalty and a sumptuous chip to make things comfortable for Argentina, Lautaro Martinez had opened the scoring. There was heavy La Liga involvement, as Giovani Lo Celso, Geronimo Rulli, Rodrigo de Paul, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella and Papu Gomez all started. Only Molina completed the 90 minutes, while Angel Correa came on.

The former Barcelona forward secured his first major international trophy last summer in the Copa America and at the age of 35, this is likely his last shot at a winning the World Cup.