Karim Benzema’s recovery stretches on as Real Madrid train without him

Real Madrid are down to a reduced squad this week for training without their internationals, but are still missing two of their senior players due to injury.

The most notable is Karim Benzema, as per Mundo Deportivo. On Saturday Los Blancos were back in training but the French forward continued to individual work rather than join the rest of the group.

Benzema picked up a thigh injury against Celtic two weeks ago and it was hoped that he might be back for the Madrid derby last Sunday. A week later, he has still not returned.

The initial diagnosis was for two weeks of recovery, which would have seen him back last Tuesday. Los Blancos have now been given two days off and will return to work on Tuesday of next week. Should he continue to be absent from group work then, concern may begin to rise. In their next fixture, they face Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu next Sunday.

Lucas Vazquez is also still recovering. He contracted a muscle problem against Real Mallorca two weeks ago and followed his own program too. Vazquez is also expected to be fit for the Osasuna match.