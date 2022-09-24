Cadiz’s Conan Ledesma opens up on life-threatening situation against Barcelona

One of the most surreal and at the time, depressing, scenes of the young season was played in front of millions two weeks ago. Cadiz were hosting Barcelona and as the match ticked into its final stages, the situation got very serious very quickly.

A fan had collapsed in the stands and was receiving urgent medical attention. Cadiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma was the quickest to act on the pitch, sprinting across to the sideline to acquire a defibrillator.

The game was then stopped for around an hour, with the teams going off the pitch while the fan received medical attention.

Speaking to Diario AS, Ledesma explained what it was like for the players on the pitch.

“At the time we didn’t understand what was happening because the people covered it up in the stands. I could see that they were doing CPR to someone. My head acted quickest and I shouted to the physio, the doctor from Barcelona heard me and I went for the defibrillator from their bench.”

“It wasn’t used because the 061 [medical team], but it was experienced with a lot of tension and grief, because we are speaking about the life of a person and there is nothing that is more important than the life of a human being.”

Fortunately, the fan recovered and the was taken to hospital to be treated. It did start something of an inquest into the safety measures at Cadiz though. The man responsible for saving the fan’s life was an off-duty doctor and the Cadiz response was slow to attend the situation, which could have been fatal.