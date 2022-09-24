Barcelona want cut price Antoine Griezmann sale to Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are prepared to cut their losses over a deal to sell Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana have grown frustrated by the ongoing transfer debacle involving the French international and they will now look to reduce their valuation of the 31-year-old.

Griezmann returned to Madrid at the start of the 2021/22 season as part of a two year loan deal with Los Rojiblancos.

The initial agreement included a purchase clause of €35-40m, to be activated by the end of 2023, with the option become mandatory, if Griezmann played in more than 50% of games.

That loophole has been ruthlessly exploited by Atletico in the opening weeks of 2022/23 with Diego Simeone frequently bringing him on as a post-60th substitute, to avoid being classed as an appearance.

Atletico are aiming to regain control of the situation, to bring Barcelona’s price down, and as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, they will make a €25m offer in January to break the stand off.