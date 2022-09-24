Barcelona linked with Manchester City’s Rodri as replacement shortlist grows

Barcelona are seemingly on the hunt for a replacement for Sergio Busquets and it was only a matter of time before his national team replacement was linked with them. Rodri Hernandez has played both as a partner for Busquets and as a back-up, with many seeing him as the closest thing to the Blaugrana legend in the Spanish game.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Busquets has decided to leave Barcelona next summer in favour of a move to MLS once his contract expires.

Shortly after, several outlets reported that the Blaugrana were looking at Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as their number one option to replace him.

Busquets himself denied that there was any deal done with Inter Miami for next summer later in the week. Equally he did not commit to staying.

Now Caught Offside have picked up on a report from Fichajes.net, which claims that Barcelona are looking at either Rodri of Manchester City or Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, should they need another option.

None of these options would cost Barcelona less than €50m next summer and would represent a major investment. While Kimmich and Rodri are already established, elite players who come into the side seamlessly, Zubimendi’s age might give him an edge if Joan Laporta has to choose.