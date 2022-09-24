Barcelona confirm diagnoses on Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde

Barcelona have not had much fortune this international break. After seemingly managing the workload of their players well, only Sergi Roberto has suffered an injury so far.

Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong both came off with injuries in the Netherlands 2-0 win over Poland, however their issues appear to be less serious.

On Saturday Barcelona announced the diagnoses of the injuries of Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo. The former has a muscle tear in his thigh and is expected to be out for 4-5 weeks.

The Uruguayan’s injury is less clear. He has an avulsion in his right adductor tendon, caused by stress or fatigue as per Mundo Deportivo. The time out predicted from Araujo has been put at anywhere between a week and two months, although most put it at between two and four weeks.

This could not have come at a worse time for Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona have a tough fixture list in the month of October; Mallorca (A), Inter (A), Celta Vigo (H), Inter (H), Real Madrid (A), Villarreal (H), Athletic Club (H), Bayern Munich (H) and finally, Valencia (A).

It looks as if Gerard Pique, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia will be forced to share the load during those matches.