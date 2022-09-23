La Liga reject Mario Hermoso’s derby red card appeal

La Liga have rejected an appeal from Atletico Madrid over Mario Hermoso’s controversial late red card against Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos lost 2-1 at home to their city rivals ahead of the international break as goals from Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde sealed a win for the visitors.

Hermoso played a key role in the final moments for Atletico, with a late goal, and a red card in added time, after a collision with Dani Ceballos.

And now it's a second yellow for Hermoso! 🟥 Although he has plenty of reason to feel hard done by… 👀 "Ridiculous, I would say." 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/LbhF6fpXax — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022

The Spain international was furious with the decision to send him off, as replays showed Ceballos exaggerated the contact between them.

Atletico appealed against the decision with Diego Simeone looking to include him for their crunch trip to Sevilla next weekend, but as per reports from Marca, that suspension will be upheld.

The Appeal Committee concluded the images matched the decision of the match officials, to dismiss Hermoso, and the one game ban remains in place for the 27-year-old.