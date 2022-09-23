Gerard Pique’s contract clause could force Barcelona exit in 2023

Gerard Pique could leave Barcelona at the end of the 2022/23 campaign due to a clause in his current contract.

The veteran defender has struggled to force his way into Xavi’s plans in the opening weeks of the season with just one La Liga start heading into the first international break of the campaign.

However, despite his lack of first team action, the 35-year-old remains determined to stay on in Catalonia, and fight for a starting spot with La Blaugrana ahead of the World Cup.

Pique’s deal at the Camp Nou expires in 2024, however, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, that includes an appearance activation clause.

The former Spanish international is required to start 35% of Barcelona’s games across all competitions to trigger an extension from 2023 into 2024.

The report adds Xavi cold reignite his interest in Athletic Club centre back Inigo Martinez, if Pique does not meet his contract terms, and ends his 15 seasons at Barcelona.