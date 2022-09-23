Frenkie de Jong set for Barcelona contract talks in 2023

Frenkie de Jong will sit down for contract amendment talks with the Barcelona hierarchy in 2023.

The Dutch international was heavily linked with a possible move away from the Camp Nou before the start of the 2022/23 season as the club looked to balance their dire financial situation this summer.

Alongside player releases, and salary reductions, Barcelona wanted to offload certain squad stars to raise key transfer funds, to register new signings at the club.

However, despite major transfer interest from Manchester United in the former Ajax schemer, de Jong consistently stated his desire was to stay on at Barcelona.

Club president Joan Laporta confirmed the club were working on a deal to reduce de Jong’s salary in order to retain him on his contract until 2026.

According to reports from Marca, de Jong and his representatives have agreed to the proposal, and a wage readjustment will be confirmed at the end of the 2022/23 season.