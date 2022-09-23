Eden Hazard hints at Real Madrid frustration in 2022/23

Eden Hazard has admitted to feeling frustrated at Real Madrid since the start of the 2022/23 season.

The Belgian international has struggled with constant injury problems following his arrival in the Spanish capital from Chelsea in 2019.

The 31-year-old has missed 73 games with Los Blancos ahead of the current campaign, and he endured an inconsistent end to the 2021/22 season.

Despite a firm message to Real Madrid fans on his determination to turn his situation around, during their title celebrations in May, little has changed for the winger in recent weeks.

After a pair of substitute cameos, he came into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI for the final two games before the international break, with a late goal in the 3-0 Champions League win away at Celtic.

However, that is only likely to be a temporary change, and Hazard could ask Ancelotti to consider a transfer away from Madrid in January, when he returns from the World Cup.

“There have been difficult times because I want to play and I don’t play”, he said during an interview with Marca on Belgium duty this week.

“I feel good at Real Madrid, I just don’t play too much.

“When I play, I play well, but it’s a delicate situation, as I want to play more.”