Eden Hazard hints at Real Madrid frustration in 2022/23

Eden Hazard has admitted to feeling frustrated at Real Madrid since the start of the 2022/23 season.
The Belgian international has struggled with constant injury problems following his arrival in the Spanish capital from Chelsea in 2019.
The 31-year-old has missed 73 games with Los Blancos ahead of the current campaign, and he endured an inconsistent end to the 2021/22 season.
Despite a firm message to Real Madrid fans on his determination to turn his situation around, during their title celebrations in May, little has changed for the winger in recent weeks.
After a pair of substitute cameos, he came into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI for the final two games before the international break, with a late goal in the 3-0 Champions League win away at Celtic.
However, that is only likely to be a temporary change, and Hazard could ask Ancelotti to consider a transfer away from Madrid in January, when he returns from the World Cup.
“There have been difficult times because I want to play and I don’t play”, he said during an interview with Marca on Belgium duty this week.
“I feel good at Real Madrid, I just don’t play too much.
“When I play, I play well, but it’s a delicate situation, as I want to play more.”
1 CommentAdd a Comment
HE is frustrated?
He who makes more money than 100 people together in a week? Socio money? Fans money? Our money…?
He is frustrated for sucking and contributing with next to nothing on the pitch, even when fully healthy?
The nerve of some fugging people. Remember that, even though he is literally useIess, RM never asked him to lower his wages, unlike some circus club below us on table and their players.
He is prime candidate for a mutual contract termination.
“When I play, I play well”
7 goals in 3,5 years. Yeah, youre a God.
“I want to play more.”
Seeing how well Vini is playing, there is absolutely zero chance he should be given starters, unless we are resting Vini and we are 15 points ahead on table. Convince me, why should we bench Vini for him? HeII even Rodrygo scored 3 goals in 3 starts playing as striker, not his natural position – a place where we tried to wedge in Hazard without success.