RFEF confirm 15 players formally refuse to play for Spain under current manager

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed that 15 players have sent emails to them asking for the sacking of the Spain manager, Jorge Vilda.

The news broke on Thursday night on El Larguero, as carried by Sport, that 15 of the Spanish women’s side had sent emails to them. Within those emails there were statements that due to the effect on their emotional state, unless Vilda and his staff were removed, they would be stepping down from the national side.

The RFEF confirmed this was the case in a circular published shortly after, in which it strongly condemned those actions.

“The RFEF will not permit players to question the continuity of the national manager and their staff.”

The statement was long and strong on the players, showing no sign of taking their thought into account.

“This situation has gone from a sporting question to a question of dignity. The national team is not negotiable.”

“The footballers that have presented their withdrawal will only return to the national side in the future if they assume their error and ask for forgiveness.”

There were already murmurings last international break that the Spain players had asked Vilda themselves to step down from his position, a request he declined.

The situation seems to have no clear end in sight, with both sides standing firm in their positions.