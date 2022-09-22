Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow

Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured.

The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.

Meanwhile in Warsaw, Robert Lewandowski was in action but his teammate Memphis Depay also had to be taken off, as per Sport. He too seemed to have a muscle problem and completed the first half – just seven minutes into the second period, he was removed though. Frenkie de Jong played 45 minutes in that match, which saw the Netherlands beat Poland 2-0.

While the loss of Memphis will is far from ideal, his game time so far had been limited at any rate.

The potential absence of Kounde will worry Culers much more. Since being registered to play, Kounde has started five of Barcelona’s six matches. With Real Madrid and the return fixture against Bayern Munich all coming up ahead of the World Cup, Xavi Hernandez will be hoping it is a minor issue.