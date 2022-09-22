Hector Bellerin tells Real Betis fans he wants to return

Hector Bellerin signed for Barcelona on the final day of the transfer window this summer, which given his situation had not changed, hints that for at least one of the parties it was not the first option.

The Catalan right-back spent last season on loan at Real Betis and was vocal about falling in love with the city and the team. It appeared that as the days went on at Arsenal, he was waiting to join Betis again this summer.

However Los Verdiblancos’ struggles to register new players this summer and the lack of sales meant that any further signings were out of the question.

This week, as Barcelona’s players enjoyed three days off, Bellerin took the time to return to Seville and pay a visit to the Betis training ground. Sport have picked up on a report from BeSoccer, which reveals that Bellerin may well try to join Betis again this summer.

While talking to fans, Bellerin admitted that he desires ” a return to Betis”. “Let’s hope it’s soon,” Bellerin continued.

Previously Betis President Angel Haro has highlighted that Bellerin will be free again next summer and that he has shown an interest in joining. “When the time comes, we will talk about it,” Haro declared.

In a summer where Barcelona relied on players sacrificing more lucrative offers to play for them, Betis and Bellerin are a refreshing case of the same thing happening, only with a club outside of the top level. Few players have shown a connection with a club quite like Bellerin has with Betis in recent times.