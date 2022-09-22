Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell acquitted of tax fraud charges

Sandro Rosell has been cleared of tax fraud charges, winning his second court case in the last four years.

In 2019, the former Barcelona President was acquitted of fraud and money laundering to the tune of €20m, a charge he had been fighting for several years and spent two years in jail for between 2017 and 2019.

In the same year Rosell began fighting a tax fraud case, where the prosecutor asked for two years and nine months in prison and a fine of €230k, as well as a ban on him receiving grants or public funds for three years. As per Sport, Rosell has now been acquitted of those charges. Rosell will now be returned €287k that he paid back to the tax office in 2019, the amount that he was accused of defrauding plus interest.

it should be noted that being acquitted is not the same as being found not guilty. The former denotes that the prosecutor could not prove the defendant’s guilt, while the latter is a proof of innocence.