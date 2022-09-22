Fabrizio Romano highlights potential key in Marco Asensio-Barcelona links

When Marco Asensio was asked whether he would consider joining Barcelona next summer, there was probably little expectation of anything other than a negative. However eyebrows were raised when the 26-year-old neglected to rule it out.

Asensio’s contract is up this summer and it was public knowledge that he was seeking an exit this summer. Speaking to Caught Offside, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano explained that it was only the lack of a good proposal that kept him in the Spanish capital this summer.

“He held talks with some English clubs, but there wasn’t the right proposal, so he decided to stay with Real Madrid,” explained Romano in his exclusive column.

However Romano did then touch on what may well be a key factor come next summer.

“His agent Jorge Mendes has a great relationship with Barca president Joan Laporta, so let’s see what happens – at the moment nothing is decided.”

“It’s not often we see players move between these two big rivals, though there have been a few notable names to do so.”

The last player to cross the divide between the two was Samuel Eto’o back in 2004, something Los Blancos came to regret.

Previous reports in Spain that Barcelona are following Asensio, although at this stage, it means very little of substance. While the Blaugrana would love to tempt a player away from their eternal rivals, he does not fit the profile of wide player that Xavi Hernandez has pursued so far.