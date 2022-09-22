David Silva fined for hitting a minor during carnival fight

David Silva has been ordered to pay a total €1080 in damages and retribution, after admitting to a violent incident last summer.

As per Tiempo de Canarias, Silva was involved in a large brawl last summer during a town Carnival in Maspalomas, Canary Islands. A large scale brawl broke out, in which Silva, his brother and a third unidentified man were involved.

During the brawl, in order to get a young girl off someone, Silva grabbed her by the arm and caused her to fall to the ground. The girls suffered bruises and cuts and required medical attention at the time.

After admitting to the actions, Silva was given a fine instead of the case going to a court. His brother had also threatened others in the brawl with a knife.

Real Sociedad do not intend to make a public statement on the matter, but will deal with it internally.

Previously Silva had enjoyed an almost universally good reputation in Spain and in England, where he spent a decade at Manchester City. This will no doubt alter that perception of him in the eyes of many.