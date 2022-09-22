Brazil manager Tite asks Vinicius Junior to keep dancing following racism

The media storm surrounding Vinicius Junior has spilled over into the international break, following a chastening week.

The Brazilian star became part of a bizarre debate where some accused him of disrespecting and provoking opponents by dancing when he scores a goal. It led to one agent telling him to stop ‘monkeying around’ on television in a dreadful choice of words.

The following day Vinicius released a statement following those comments, defending himself and others against racism in the game. Matters only escalated during the Madrid derby last Sunday though, as the Real Madrid winger suffered racial abuse outside the Metropolitano.

As one of the big talking points, Brazil manager Tite was asked about it during his pre-match press conference ahead of their match with Ghana. Tite gave Mundo Deportivo a message for his forward.

“Dribble, dance and keep being you in your essence always. That is his essence; it is the happiness, the vibrations, the celebration.”

Tite then told the press that he hoped he would continue expressing “his talent and his art” for all of those who “love football.”

The entire debate seemed bizarre at the beginning and Tite finalised his thoughts on the matter with a response which seemed to end any discussion the matter.

“I know very well how to distinguish between when it is provocation and when it is an act of happiness. Let them continue to be happy as they are.”

Overall, the entire debate around Vinicius’ dancing got wildly out of hand, going far beyond what was in all likelihood, a bid to whip up some emotion ahead of the Madrid derby. However the fact it went so far and led to so much racism, probably exposed the