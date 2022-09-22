Atletico Madrid suspend three fans for racist chants towards Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid have suspended three fans following the regrettable incidents in Sunday night’s Madrid derby.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who say that they have identified the three fans from scenes outside the Civitas Metropolitano, where numerous videos emerged of Atletico Madrid fans singing “Vinicius, you are a monkey.”

It took two days for Atletico Madrid to pronounce a condemnation of the event, which also included the announcement that that fans would be expelled from the club if they were involved in those incidents.

CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin also commented on the matter the following day, stating that a minority of fans cannot be allowed to stain the name of the immense majority.

The wording from MD was that those fans have been suspended rather than expelled. It may be that Los Rojiblancos are waiting for the conclusion of the investigation to do so.

During La Liga’s report on the matter, they put into evidence that around 500 fans were involved in the racist chants towards Vinicius, meaning Atleti should be expected to suspend and expel many more fans in the coming days.