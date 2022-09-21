Sergio Busquets planning summer 2023 exit from Barcelona

Barcelona are slowly bidding farewell to a golden generation that brought the club its greatest successes and the next out the door is set to be Sergio Busquets.

Although he remains a guaranteed starter, as he has been for 14 of his 15 years at Barcelona, Busquets is ready to leave his native Catalonia and depart La Liga.

Sport say that Busquets is conscious of his age and wants a new challenge next season after achieving everything in Blaugrana. It looks as if he will be moving to MLS and seemingly has been in contract talks with David Beckkham’s Inter Miami over a contract.

Busquets’ contract expires in 2023, meaning he would be able to leave on a free next season. There has been interest from MLS for several summers and after the World Cup in Qatar, Busquets has decided next summer is the perfect time to exit.

While Busquets has been criticised in recent seasons, it is telling that without fail each manager has used Busquets almost as regularly as any other player. His presence in Barcelona’s midfield has been such a constant that his absence is always notable.