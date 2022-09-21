Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio evades question about playing for Barcelona next year

Marco Asensio has played just 47 minutes for Real Madrid this season but it has not stopped his name from featuring in the headlines.

He was strongly linked with an exit before the end of the transfer window and after not featuring during the early stages, he reacted angrily to being left of on the bench two weekends ago against Real Mallorca.

Since he has scored against RB Leipzig and won the affection of his manager in training, seemingly winning round the Santiago Bernabeu too.

He is likely to be in the headlines again. During an interview with Mundo Deportivo, who had linked Asensio with Barcelona in the past 24 hours, the Mallorqui winger refused to rule out the possibility of crossing the divide.

“From January I can sign with any club and it is normal that a lot of rumours come out.”

“I had a lot of messages from my friends. I haven’t thought about it nor have I considered it, I can’t give you an answer.”

Asensio was keen not to drawn on the idea, but he certainly did not shut the door.

“We will see what happens, you never know in the world of football. I don’t know what will happen.”

The interesting question facing Asensio will be playing time. If Barcelona were to offer him a deal, there is a chance that he may suffer from the same lack of minutes as he does at Real Madrid. Currently Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Ferran Torres are struggling to start as often as they would like.