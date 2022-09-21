Real Madrid making financial arrangements for Champions League expulsion

Real Madrid seem to have transitioned in the eyes of many from an extravagant spending outfit, prepared to pay over the odds for the biggest stars in football to a well-run big club, that invests sensibly. Once again, Los Blancos appear to be taking financial precautions.

That said, the risk they are preparing for is of their own making. According to a report from vozpopuli, carried by Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are putting aside money to survive various seasons without the income from the Champions League. It is a measure taken in case they are expelled from Europe’s premier competition due to their continued presence in the Superleague.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are still in the breakaway competition, but so far seem to have escaped punishment. Currently there is a tribunal case at the European Court of Justice on the matter which will dictate how much power UEFA have to punish them, the result of which is expected some time this winter.

Real Madrid have up to €780m prepared in their financing and credit available should they need it. Los Blancos are also planning to double the value of the club in the next three years, with the completion of the renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Two things can be considered from this news. That Real Madrid are not confident about winning the court case or that Los Blancos are planning to make further moves towards a Superleague in the near future.