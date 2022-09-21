Nabil Fekir returns to Real Betis training after spell out

Real Betis have received some good news ahead of their return from the international break, as it looks like one of their key players will be back for their next fixture against Celta Vigo.

Nabil Fekir has not played for Betis since sustaining a injury on the third of September. Brought down in the box against Real Madrid, Fekir suffered a slight tear in his thigh, leading him to miss the four subsequent matches.

As per Diario AS, Fekir has now returned to full training with the team, after spending the last three weeks out. Betis did not suffer too much in his absence, winning each of the matches he was absent for.

However Manuel Pellegrini will be glad to have him back, after a serious injury to Juanmi left Los Verdiblancos weaker up front. In addition, they have a crucial double-header against Roma coming up in the Europa League.