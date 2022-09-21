Memphis Depay open to Barcelona exit in January

Barcelona are enjoying perhaps their greatest attacking depth of the 21st century, if not beyond.

It seems clear that Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are ahead in the pecking order for Xavi Hernandez currently, but should they slack off, the Barcelona coach can pick from Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati or Memphis Depay to replace them. All three are internationals and two of them are key parts of the Spain and Netherlands sides.

However that comes with the difficulty of managing both minutes and egos. Entering the international break, the first murmurings of discontent were heard, as Memphis explained to the press that the minutes he was receiving were not enough.

Speaking in his column with Caught Offside, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano explained that there is a chance that Memphis moves on this winter.

“So, what next? I think the Depay situation is still open in the months ahead. He’s a great professional and that’s why Xavi is playing him, but for January it will depend on the proposals for Memphis.”

“At the moment, everything is quiet and nothing will be decided before the World Cup.”

The Dutch forward has been linked with Chelsea in recent days, who along with Juventus were strongly linked with him in the summer. Based on his comments, he may well seek a move in January, but as with this summer, it will depend on what offers arrive.