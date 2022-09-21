Louis van Gaal hails Robert Lewandowski as best forward in the world

While nobody was questioning Robert Lewandowski’s quality before his move to Barcelona, but there is no doubt he has impressed many in Spain upon arrival.

Lewandowski has elevated the level of Barcelona’s attack, scoring 11 goals in 8 matches. It evens out as a goal every 57 minutes.

Interestingly, the Polish forward recently commented that he believes there is a shorter route to the Ballon d’Or at Barcelona than Bayern Munich. If he keeps up this form, he will no doubt be in the debate for next season’s award.

In fact, Louis van Gaal has already started it. The Dutch coach was asked about Lewandowski ahead of Poland’s clash with the Netherlands, to which van Gaal told Mundo Deportivo this.

“I think Robert Lewandowski is the best forward in the world.”

This will no doubt irritate those of a Real Madrid persuasion, who have been banging the drum for Karim Benzema to be anointed the best player in the world.

Van Gaal was also asked about Frenkie de Jong, who has not been starting every game for Barcelona.

“Frenkie did very well, no? He seems very relaxed to me, with a lovely smile. Fantastic. I admire him.”

De Jong, who also spoke to the media, admitted that there were disagreements between himself and Barcelona this summer, although he is content with matters now.