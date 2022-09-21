Alvaro Morata recalls talks with Xavi Hernandez over Barcelona move in January

The frontline of Barcelona has been a fast-paced place in recent times. Memphis Depay began last season as the star forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then took over that position last February and by the time this campaign started, it was Robert Lewandowski. It could have been very different though.

Speaking to Cadena SER on Tuesday night, Alvaro Morata has admitted that he was close to going to Barcelona during the winter transfer window before Aubameyang moved.

“Xavi called me and I spoke with him about football. It is an honour that a manager and ex-player like Xavi considers you.”

He was then asked whether Xavi Hernandez was a convincing communicator. Sport carried the comments.

“Absolutely, and even more so when you have seen him play since you were young and you have seen him here at Las Rozas.”

As it was, Juventus and in particular, manager Max Allegri, stood in the way of the deal.

“Don’t move from here, I want you to play with [Dusan] Vlahovic,” Allegri told Morata.

“In the end I had four or five offers, all very good, but Atletico had the final word.”

This season he has returned to Los Rojiblancos and has started off the campaign as first choice with Joao Felix up front. After a fast start, Morata has struggled to add to his three goals.