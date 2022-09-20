The natural disaster which stopped Robert Lewandowski from signing for Blackburn

The elite footballer’s career is the product of commitment, mental strength, hard-work and talent, but also a little fortune. Throughout a career a number of sliding doors moments can change the course of a career on a whim.

While Robert Lewandowski may well have made it to Barcelona in the end, he was very close to having to do so from Blackburn Rovers.

Mundo Deportivo have explained how only a natural disaster stood between Lewandowski signing for the English side. The Polish striker was due to travel to Blackburn in order to see the facilities and ultimately sign with them in 2010 while at Lech Poznan.

However the explosion of Icelandic volcano Eyjafallajökul halted all air travel in Europe for several weeks and meant that Lewandowski was unable to fly to England.

As it was he would end up signing for Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2010, after the Blackburn deal fell through. The rest was an impressive few chapters in the history of Dortmund and Bayern Munich thereafter.