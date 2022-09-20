Rafa Marquez tips Fernando Torres for managerial career after studying together

As most of Spain’s golden generation from their international side that won the 2010 World Cup edge towards retirement, several are beginning to move into coaching.

The likes of Victor Valdes and Xabi Alonso have moved over the white line and onto the bench. The former has mostly been in charge of youth sides so far in his career, while the latter was most recently in charge of Real Sociedad ‘B’, winning them promotion to the Segunda two seasons back.

However two more are beginning to attract attention in the youth ranks at two of Spain’s biggest clubs. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo in a recent interview, Barcelona Atletic manager Rafa Marquez was asked whether anyone on his coaching course had stood out.

“Fernando Torres has great abilities. Equally, Alvaro Arbeloa. You could already see they stood out during the course.”

Both former Liverpool players under Rafa Benitez, Torres is now in charge of the under 19 side at Atletico Madrid, who won their league last season. He was then assistant manager before taking over the top job this season.

Meanwhile Arbeloa is in charge of the under 19 side at city rivals Real Madrid. He had previously coached the under 17 side and is following in the footsteps of Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez.