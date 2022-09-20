Memphis Depay bemoans lack of game time at Barcelona

Barcelona have started the season on fire in front of goal, with only Rayo Vallecano and Bayern Munich able to keep them out. Across the other six games, the Blaugrana have scored 23 goals so far, overall averaging just under three goals a game.

Despite the good form of the current frontline, most often Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, it has not stopped Memphis Depay from growing frustrated on the bench. The Dutch forward has started two games this season and against Elche this past weekend, he notched his first goal.

Now on international duty, Marca carried an interview with ESPN, where Memphis complained that it wasn’t enough.

“I had two starts in the last two weeks in La Liga. It is not enough. I went off after 60 minutes but I want more. In the last 25 minutes of the match there are more spaces and there is always an opportunity to take advantage of that.”

Some would say that this situation was somewhat predictable and for much of the transfer window, it looked as if Memphis would seek fresh pastures in order to guarantee more minutes. However he explained his thinking.

“Other clubs knocked at my door and I looked at my options. I decided to stay and fight for my chance at Barcelona. Last season I was top goalscorer along with [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang. I love competition and I do not run from it. I love being at Barcelona.”

Although Memphis may be right regarding the extra spaces in the final moments of matches, the harsh reality is that he has not demonstrated the same effectiveness as other forwards.

Image via EFE/EPA/JOE BUGLEWICZ