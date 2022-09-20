Mauricio Pochettino to meet with Ligue 1 side over potential job offer

Mauricio Pochettino might have felt like a dead man walking in Paris for some time, yet he was only sacked two-and-a-half months ago. He could now be in line for a swift return to work.

After seemingly losing control of the dressing room and suffering a disappointing exit to Real Madrid, Pochettino was moved on by Paris Saint-Germain in July. Now there may be an opening for him in their league.

OGC Nice manager Lucien Favre is under serious pressure after a number of poor performances, losing four of their opening eight matches. One of the heavier investors in France, they sit 13th in Ligue 1.

According to Diario AS, Pochettino and Nice will meet shortly in order to discuss the position, should Favre be made redundant.

The former Espanyol manager has been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent summers, but seemingly his stock has fallen to a degree following a harrowing spell at PSG.